Contract Logix and TrailBlazer Consulting Partner to Help Energy Organizations Digitally Transform Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Partners Release New White Paper Outlining the Critical Importance of Asset-Driven CLM to Maximize Asset Value and Mitigate Risk
LOWELL, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, and TrailBlazer Consulting, a consultancy specializing in asset-centric information design, today announce a strategic partnership to help energy organizations accelerate their digital transformation through asset-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM). This formalized partnership comes in the wake of a five-year collaboration between the two companies as they worked together supporting energy companies in achieving their CLM goals.
Whether focused on fossil fuels or renewable energy sources, in production/generation or distribution, energy organizations face an increasingly competitive landscape, a rapidly changing regulatory environment, and complex information governance requirements. Contract Logix and TrailBlazer combine contract and asset data management expertise to provide commercial, legal, and operations leaders in all sectors of the energy industry with a blueprint to maximize asset revenue and mitigate business risk through CLM.
Key Facts:
- Extensive reach, encompassing businesses involved in all stages of fuel discovery, production, refinement, and delivery; evolving regulations and supply chain dynamics; increased M&A activity; and ensuring compliance without compromising speed are real business challenges facing the energy sector. The volume and complexity are staggering. Contracts, and associated contract data generated to protect the interests of the companies, their shareholders, their partners, and their customers, must adapt to changing customer expectations to allow companies to compete – and succeed.
Executive Comments:
- "Managing the flow and sophistication of data generated at each stage of energy production, distribution, and consumption requires flexible and robust tools like CLM. Contract Logix has worked closely with our energy sector customers to remove barriers to successfully adopting contract management software, and we know firsthand how challenging CLM readiness and data organization can be. By working with experts like the TrailBlazer team, we believe we can help energy organizations solve the real business problems associated with asset data management and CLM." Karen Meyer, CEO, Contract Logix
Additional Information:
About Contract Logix
Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to automate, simplify, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and driving profitability. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About TrailBlazer Consulting, LLC
TrailBlazer. a certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), is a leader in asset-centric data management. The company provides information design services to Fortune 1000 businesses in energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries. TrailBlazer's services include information management assessments, records retention schedule and information governance policy development, and full information management program implementation. For more information about TrailBlazer Consulting, visit https://www.trailblazer.us.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and tune into our podcast What Counts by TrailBlazer Consulting.
