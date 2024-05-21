Contract Logix and TrailBlazer Consulting Partner to Help Energy Organizations Digitally Transform Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Partners Release New White Paper Outlining the Critical Importance of Asset-Driven CLM to Maximize Asset Value and Mitigate Risk

LOWELL, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, and TrailBlazer Consulting, a consultancy specializing in asset-centric information design, today announce a strategic partnership to help energy organizations accelerate their digital transformation through asset-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM). This formalized partnership comes in the wake of a five-year collaboration between the two companies as they worked together supporting energy companies in achieving their CLM goals.