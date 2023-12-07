Contract Logix Announces Call for Nominations for 2023 Digital Contract Transformation Awards

The Digital Contract Transformation Awards program allows us to highlight and celebrate the ways our customers solve real business challenges with CLM, using our platform in unique and innovative ways. - Karen Meyer, CEO, Contract Logix Post this

Digital Contract Transformation of the Year – Individual Award. The Digital Contract Transformation Individual Award recognizes the Contract Logix user who has made the most significant impact on revolutionizing and transforming their organization's contract management.





Digital Contract Transformation of the Year – Organizational Award. The Digital Contract Transformation Organizational Award recognizes the Contract Logix customer that has most significantly transformed its contract lifecycle management.

The Digital Contract Transformation of the Year Awards are open to all current Contract Logix customers, and customers are eligible to enter both award categories. Winners will be selected based on the most compelling examples of how they digitally transformed their CLM process and strategies through workflow automation, user adoption, increased visibility, collaboration, security, and other areas such as:

Decreases in time to manage contracts throughout various contract lifecycle stages

Innovative and successful internal user adoption campaigns

Risks mitigated such as eliminating missed obligations and increasing the use of pre-approved legal language

Improvements to meeting internal and external compliance requirements

Increases in the security and accessibility of contracts and related information

In addition to digital badges recognizing their achievements, and social media and press promotion, award winners also receive a charitable donation of $1,500 made on their behalf to their charity of choice.

The 2022 Digital Contract Transformation of the Year Award Winners were Westwood Professional Services, for dramatic improvements and efficiency gains made by streamlining and automating its contracting processes, and Francine Leitch, Legal Operations Administrator, GTT, Inc. for successfully centralizing, for the first time, contracts and a contract request process for Guyana's largest telecommunications provider.

"Contract Logix is one of the longest tenured companies in the CLM industry, and much of that success is due to our greatest asset, our customers," said Karen Meyer, CEO, Contract Logix. "The Digital Contract Transformation Awards program allows us to highlight and celebrate the ways our customers solve real business challenges with CLM, using our platform in unique and innovative ways. We're looking forward to recognizing this year's class of winners."

More information about how to nominate an organization or individual can be found here.

About Contract Logix:

Contract Logix is a long-time leading provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals to simplify the way they digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

