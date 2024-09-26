Contract Logix Delivers Powerful New AI-Driven Contract Analysis and Customizable Data Extraction Capabilities

Additions to Intelligent Contract Management Platform Help Organizations Accelerate Contract Reviews, Get Actionable Contract Insights, and Mitigate Risk

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, today announced major enhancements to its artificial intelligence toolkit including new contract analysis functionality and significantly enhanced, fully customizable, data extraction capabilities. These additions join Contract Logix's existing suite of contract intelligence and advanced analytics tools, giving organizations even deeper insights to inform strategic business decisions and support enterprise-wide objectives. This allows them to track and report on the contract data most meaningful to their business, mitigating risk, identifying new opportunities, and helping ensure compliance.

Analysts predict that contract lifecycle management (CLM) systems will be a universal feature of legal departments, providing a central source of truth for all contracts, by 2030. At the same time, organizations are only capturing 30% of the potential benefit of their CLM investments.





Contract Logix's platform helps remove the biggest barriers to the successful adoption of contract management software – data migration and the manual data entry of existing contracts into a CLM system.





The new AI Contract Analysis reviews all language in a contract looking for key terms and clauses and flags whether or not that information is in the document. This allows users to run reports and perform analytics on any aspect of contract data or language and answer critical questions about what terms are or are not in an agreement.





The AI Data Extraction functionality allows organizations to automatically extract legal language and contract data and populates it into Contract Logix. The AI Data Extraction is now enhanced to be fully customizable, allowing organizations to extract any information they want from a contract with unlimited fields. In addition, to the custom fields, the platform provides many standard Data Extraction fields out-of-the-box. Examples of this include names, key dates, contact information, important terms, and more.





Another important capability is the option for users to apply AI Contract Analysis and Data Extraction to contracts already stored in Contract Logix. They can quickly and easily reprocess these existing contracts using the AI. This is incredibly helpful if an organization decides they want to begin capturing and reporting on new information related to a contract type.





Contract Logix's AI suite of contracting tools saves a tremendous amount of time and resources and significantly reduces the potential for human error. By centralizing and organizing all contract data in the Contract Logix platform, customers can easily manage, search, track, and report on their legal agreements for business intelligence and compliance purposes. This new level of detail and analysis will help accelerate contract reviews, get actionable insights and expose any risks to the business.

"Contract Logix continues to invest in our platform, enhancing and expanding features that are designed to help our valued current and future customers save time and resources regardless of where they are on their CLM journey. Our customers have helped us shape our product requirements and user experience, and our new platform enhancements will help them get more value out of their contracts as well as accelerating contract reviews and exposing and mitigating risks." - Karen Meyer , Chief Executive Officer, Contract Logix





, Chief Executive Officer, Contract Logix "Contract Logix is committed to our customers, and over the past 15 years, we have evolved our platform to help them solve their most complex contract management needs. Whether an organization has hundreds or hundreds of thousands of contracts, our goal is to help them harness the most important data from their contracts to mitigate risk, identify opportunities, and save time and resources. The new enhancements will ensure our customers keep transforming their contracts into valuable digital assets." - Tim Donaghy , Chief Technology Officer, Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leading provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals to simplify the way they digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

