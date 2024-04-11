Contract Logix Expands and Enhances Groundbreaking Contract Collaboration Technology

New capabilities deliver even greater speed, auditability, and visibility to eliminate friction and risk throughout contract negotiations

LOWELL, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, today announced a major update to its transformative Collaboration Room technology. Collaboration Room is a revolutionary way for internal and external parties to negotiate contracts in real-time with speed, ease-of-use, and complete visibility from any location via Contract Logix's secure cloud-based application. The new enhancements include improved information handling, interaction, communication, and user experience to make it even easier and more efficient to review, comment, edit, approve, and sign contracts, while ensuring audit-readiness and compliance.