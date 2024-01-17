Contract Logix Launches Powerful Point-and-Click Salesforce Integration to Help Organizations Close Business Faster

No-code integration with Salesforce helps business users facilitate operational efficiency and information accuracy across sales agreement and contract management lifecycles
LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, today announced a powerful integration with Salesforce that empowers organizations to simplify and accelerate the sales agreement process while ensuring a single source of truth for contract data. With this integration, Sales teams can request, generate, negotiate, and execute customer agreements faster than ever without leaving the application they use most, their Customer Relationship Management (CRM), while Finance, Legal, and Contract teams benefit by being able to quickly and easily create, review, approve and manage contracts within Contract Logix's contract lifecycle management (CLM) software.
Key Facts:
- Contract Logix's pre-built, point- and- click, no-code integration is simple and fast for business users to configure without the need for any IT development or support.
- It enables faster, more efficient deal cycles by allowing Sales teams to request new agreements directly from Salesforce, which are then automatically routed to Legal or Contract teams using Contract Logix.
- In addition, it provides Sales with a self-service contracting solution that gives them visibility via Salesforce into the stage and status of contracts in the process, without needing to contact Legal or Contract teams for that information.
- All information is seamlessly synced between the two applications, providing a single source of truth that ensures information is accurate and up to date.
Executive Comments:
- "At Contract Logix, we provide our customers with the tools they need to keep contract management processes moving forward in a way that minimizes risk without sacrificing opportunity. Our integration with Salesforce helps our customers ensure the integrity of data across their organizations' most commonly used business applications, and will deliver increased productivity, accuracy, and business intelligence." - Tim Donaghy, CTO, Contract Logix
Additional Information:
- Learn More About Contract Logix's Salesforce Integration
- Contract Logix Platform Overview
- Schedule a Demo of Contract Logix
About Contract Logix
Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to automate, simplify, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and driving profitability. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
DAVID PARKS, Contract Logix, 9786747095, [email protected]m, https://www.contractlogix.com/
SOURCE Contract Logix
Share this article