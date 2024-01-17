Contract Logix Launches Powerful Point-and-Click Salesforce Integration to Help Organizations Close Business Faster

Our integration with Salesforce gives Sales and Legal teams the flexibility to work in the business tools they know best, giving Sales more time to sell and Legal more time to manage risk and compliance. - Karen Meyer, CEO, Contract Logix Post this

Contract Logix's pre-built, point- and- click, no-code integration is simple and fast for business users to configure without the need for any IT development or support.

It enables faster, more efficient deal cycles by allowing Sales teams to request new agreements directly from Salesforce, which are then automatically routed to Legal or Contract teams using Contract Logix.

In addition, it provides Sales with a self-service contracting solution that gives them visibility via Salesforce into the stage and status of contracts in the process, without needing to contact Legal or Contract teams for that information.

All information is seamlessly synced between the two applications, providing a single source of truth that ensures information is accurate and up to date.

Executive Comments:

"At Contract Logix, we provide our customers with the tools they need to keep contract management processes moving forward in a way that minimizes risk without sacrificing opportunity. Our integration with Salesforce helps our customers ensure the integrity of data across their organizations' most commonly used business applications, and will deliver increased productivity, accuracy, and business intelligence." - Tim Donaghy , CTO, Contract Logix

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to automate, simplify, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and driving profitability. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

