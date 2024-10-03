Contract Logix Named a Momentum Leader in G2's Fall 2024 Momentum Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

It is always an honor to be recognized as a CLM leader in G2's reports and ratings because those reviews come from the people who use our software every day to transform their contracting processes. - David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. Post this

"It is always an honor to be recognized as a CLM leader in G2's reports and ratings because those reviews come from the people who use our software every day to transform their contracting processes," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "Contract Logix has put decades of experience into developing and evolving our platform to help meet their most pressing contract management needs."

The platform achieved the following results by receiving positive reviews, from verified users:

Leader: Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024

Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024

High Performer: Americas Regional Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024

High Performer: Mid-Market Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024

High Performer: Mid-Market Grid Report for Contract Management | Fall 2024

High Performer: Enterprise Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024

High Performer: Enterprise Grid Report for Contract Management | Fall 2024

High Performer: Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024

High Performer: Grid Report for Contract Management | Fall 2024

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

