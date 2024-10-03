Contract Logix Named a Momentum Leader in G2's Fall 2024 Momentum Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software Earns Leader Status in G2 Fall 2024 Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for CLM
LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced that the company was named "Leader" in the Fall 2024 Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for the first time based on responses of real CLM users featured in G2. The company was also named "Momentum Leader" in the Fall 2024 Momentum Grid® Report, as well as being named a "High Performer" in seven additional G2 Fall 2024 reports for the fifteenth consecutive quarter.
G2 rates software and business services based on user-generated reviews and ratings, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The Momentum Grid measures products based on their User Satisfaction and Momentum Scores, and Momentum Leader awards go to products that rank in the top 25% of the category by users. Contract Logix's long-term success is a result of its robust, end-to-end CLM platform and commitment to customer satisfaction. Their continued growth proves that more and more organizations are embracing automation and digital contract transformation (DCX) to mitigate legal and financial risk, ensure corporate and regulatory compliance, and finalize business faster.
"It is always an honor to be recognized as a CLM leader in G2's reports and ratings because those reviews come from the people who use our software every day to transform their contracting processes," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "Contract Logix has put decades of experience into developing and evolving our platform to help meet their most pressing contract management needs."
The platform achieved the following results by receiving positive reviews, from verified users:
- Leader: Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024
- Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024
- High Performer: Americas Regional Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024
- High Performer: Mid-Market Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024
- High Performer: Mid-Market Grid Report for Contract Management | Fall 2024
- High Performer: Enterprise Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024
- High Performer: Enterprise Grid Report for Contract Management | Fall 2024
- High Performer: Grid Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Fall 2024
- High Performer: Grid Report for Contract Management | Fall 2024
Related Information:
- Contract Logix Reviews on G2
- Schedule a Demo of Contract Logix's Contract Management Software
- Video – Contract Logix Overview
- Contract Logix Platform Overview Page
About Contract Logix
Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
David Parks, Contract Logix, 9786747095, [email protected], https://www.contractlogix.com/
SOURCE Contract Logix
Share this article