Contract Logix Named a Momentum Leader on G2's Winter 2024 Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software Also Awarded "Highest User Adoption" on G2's Implementation Index for CLM
LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced that the company was recognized in eleven G2 Winter 2024 reports including "Highest User Adoption" within G2's Winter 2024 Contract Lifecycle Management Implementation Index and High Performer for the twelfth consecutive quarter. The company was also named "Momentum Leader" on the Winter 2024 Momentum Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) based on the responses of real Contract Logix CLM users featured in the G2 review form.
G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The Implementation Index is based on ratings by business professionals, and the Contract Logix platform received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for the Highest User Adoption badge and inclusion in the Implementation Index.
The platform achieved High Performer on the following reports by receiving positive reviews, from verified users:
- Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024
- Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024
- Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024
- Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024
- Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024
- Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024
- Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024
- Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024
- Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024
"The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving – and as the world's largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what's happening in real-time," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2."
"Contract Logix's consistent and long-standing success with G2 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and continuing to deliver a platform that meets their CLM needs," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "We will continue to innovate to help users successfully achieve broader user adoption and faster ROI with our CLM software."
About Contract Logix
Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
