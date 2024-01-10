Contract Logix Named a Momentum Leader on G2's Winter 2024 Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Contract Logix's consistent and long-standing success with G2 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and continuing to deliver a platform that meets their CLM needs. - David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix Post this

The platform achieved High Performer on the following reports by receiving positive reviews, from verified users:

Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024

Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024

Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024

Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024

Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Winter 2024

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contract Management | Winter 2024

"The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving – and as the world's largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what's happening in real-time," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2."

"Contract Logix's consistent and long-standing success with G2 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and continuing to deliver a platform that meets their CLM needs," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "We will continue to innovate to help users successfully achieve broader user adoption and faster ROI with our CLM software."

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

