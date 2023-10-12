Contract Logix Named "High Performer" in Eleventh Consecutive G2 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Report

Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software a High Performer Based on Customer Satisfaction Scores and Market Presence

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced today that the company was named a "High Performer" in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid ® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software including Mid-Market and Overall for the eleventh consecutive quarter. The company's consistent and longstanding success demonstrates its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and product innovation.

G2 scores products and sellers based on actual customer reviews of the software, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Customer reviews praised Contract Logix for its support team, as well as its ability to streamline processes. Highlights from the last few quarters include:

"The system's functionality is great for our company's developing contract administration process. Contract Logix is a vital tool to our company. My customer success manager has single-handedly made the Contract Logix experience and implementation painless by providing personal concierge service." - Hospital and Healthcare User

"This is such a robust platform that has performed all the tasks we've asked of it. Super easy-to-use repository and a very straightforward workflow process." - Mid-market User

"The system is fast. It is easy to navigate around the menu and fields. It has the convenience of allowing the user to customize fields and tiles to suit their specific needs. It is straightforward to pull reports for presenting to management." – Mid-market User

"Any time I or a member of my team has questions or issues, the Contract Logix team is ready and available to provide clarity and troubleshoot system issues." – Environmental Services User

"It is very helpful that all requests can be submitted in one system, tracked, and that you can generate contracts from there. It has saved so much time!" – Mid-market User

"Contract Logix makes it easy for our company to store and generate documents. Generating a contract is just at the click of a button. Very helpful in catering to our teams when any suggestions are made for us to optimize the use of Contract Logix." – Mid-Market User

"Contract Logix is one of the longest tenured companies in the CLM industry, and we're honored by the continued recognition from G2 because it comes from our customers, the people actually using our platform and helping us make it better," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "We've rolled out several new artificial intelligence-powered data extraction tools and advanced analytics this year to remove barriers to the successful adoption of contract management software, and will continue to work with our customers to solve the real business problems associated with CLM."

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

