Contract Logix Named "High Performer" in Fourteenth Consecutive G2 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Report

"Contract Logix is one of the longest tenured companies in the contract lifecycle management industry, and we have been working with customers for nearly two decades to help them achieve fast time to value with our software, as well as leveraging our platform to truly transform their organizations," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "G2's reports and ratings are based on the input of our valued customers, real CLM users, and we're committed to delivering solutions that help them both mitigate contract risk and modernize their contracting processes."

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit http://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

