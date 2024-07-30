Contract Logix Named "High Performer" in Fourteenth Consecutive G2 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Report

Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software Recognized in Multiple G2 Summer 2024 Grid ® Reports for CLM and Contract Management
LOWELL, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced that the company was recognized in five G2 Summer 2024 reports for the fourteenth consecutive quarter. Contract Logix was named "High Performer" in the G2 Summer 2024 Grid ® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software (Mid-Market, Overall) and "High Performer" in the G2 Summer 2024 ® Grid Reports for Contract Management (Enterprise, Mid-Market, Overall). The company was also named "High Performer" on the Mid-Market Americas Grid ® Report for CLM.
G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Contract Logix's steady and long-term success reflects the decades of experience that have driven the development and innovation of its CLM platform, as well as a customer success philosophy that ensures Contract Logix customers achieve ongoing success.
"Contract Logix is one of the longest tenured companies in the contract lifecycle management industry, and we have been working with customers for nearly two decades to help them achieve fast time to value with our software, as well as leveraging our platform to truly transform their organizations," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "G2's reports and ratings are based on the input of our valued customers, real CLM users, and we're committed to delivering solutions that help them both mitigate contract risk and modernize their contracting processes."
About Contract Logix
Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit http://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
