Contract Logix Named "High Performer" in Thirteenth Consecutive G2 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Report

Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software a High Performer Based on Customer Satisfaction Scores and Market Presence
LOWELL, Mass. , April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced that the company was recognized in eight G2 Spring 2024 reports for the thirteenth consecutive quarter. Contract Logix was named "High Performer" in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid ® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software including Enterprise, Mid-Market and Overall and G2 Spring 2024 ® Grid Reports for Contract Management (Enterprise, Mid-Market, Overall). The company was also named in the Mid-Market and overall Americas Regional Grid ® Report for CLM.
G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Contract Logix's consistent and long-standing success demonstrates its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and product innovation.
"Contract Logix has close to two decades of focusing singularly on contract lifecycle management, and we bring that specialization, innovation, and customer feedback into the features and functionality of our platform," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "G2's reports and ratings come from the people who use our software every day, and we take pride in knowing that we are helping them mitigate contract risk and solving their toughest contract management challenges."
About Contract Logix
Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers over 60,000 legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
