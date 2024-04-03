Contract Logix Named "High Performer" in Thirteenth Consecutive G2 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Report

G2's reports and ratings come from the people who use our software every day, and we take pride in knowing that we are helping them mitigate contract risk and solving their toughest contract management challenges. - Dave Blume, CRO, Contract Logix Post this

"Contract Logix has close to two decades of focusing singularly on contract lifecycle management, and we bring that specialization, innovation, and customer feedback into the features and functionality of our platform," said David Blume, Chief Revenue Officer, Contract Logix. "G2's reports and ratings come from the people who use our software every day, and we take pride in knowing that we are helping them mitigate contract risk and solving their toughest contract management challenges."

Contract Logix is a long-time leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers over 60,000 legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to simplify, automate, and streamline their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

David Parks, Contract Logix, 9786747095, [email protected], https://www.contractlogix.com/

