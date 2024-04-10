Contract Manufacturing Quality Agreement: Defining Governance in CDMO Partnerships, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn effective strategies to create transparency and accountability within the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)–Sponsor partnership. Attendees will learn about the essential elements of outlining a governance policy in the quality agreement. The featured speakers will share approaches to resolving conflict in the business and/or scientific/collaborative relationship.
TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)–Sponsor relationship, the quality agreement serves to outline expectations, ensure compliance and protect both parties throughout the life of the contract. With advanced medicines such as cell and gene therapies, the living nature of the product increases the potential for the unexpected to occur. When this happens, even the slightest adversity can create contention, risking not only the program but the partnership itself. A well-written quality agreement, complete with a detailed understanding of governance, can both prevent conflict and prepare to address it should it arise.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss the necessity of aligning objectives, quality standards and compliance frameworks to establish a solid foundation for a collaborative partnership. Noting the evolving regulatory landscape, they will emphasize how a quality agreement that incorporates governance policy and conflict resolution measures can help developers navigate the intricacies of compliance and adapt to regulatory changes, ultimately enhancing the agility of the partnership.
In addition to case studies that illustrate successful governance models that contribute to efficient and successful CDMO relationships, the speakers will share their experiences and best practices as well as offer an experienced perspective on effective governance and conflict resolution strategies.
Register for this webinar today to understand how a well-written quality agreement can help build efficient and successful CDMO relationships.
Join experts from NYBC, Jo Anne Valentino, VP of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs at Comprehensive Cell Solutions; and Andi Baggarley, Director, Project Management at Comprehensive Cell Solutions, for the live webinar on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Contract Manufacturing Quality Agreement: Defining Governance in CDMO Partnerships.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article