Contracts.ai officially launched on September 18, 2025, with Jenn McCarron as CEO and Phani Gunturu as CTO. The company's platform transforms contracts into reliable data streams, giving both legal and finance teams instant access to financial terms and insights. McCarron, formerly President of CLOC and a veteran of Netflix, Spotify, and Cisco, founded the company after years of seeing contract lifecycle management (CLM) systems fail to deliver actionable data for finance. Gunturu, with prior leadership experience at Google and Deloitte, leads product and engineering, focusing on AI-driven infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems. Together, the team is positioning Contracts.ai as "invisible infrastructure" — fast, accurate, and embedded — to close the long-standing data gap between legal and finance.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contracts.ai Launches with Seasoned Leadership Team to Bridge the Legal–Finance Divide

Jenn McCarron named CEO and Co-Founder, joined by Phani Gunturu (CTO and Co-Founder)

Contracts.ai, a next-generation contract intelligence company, today announced its official launch with a seasoned founding team: Jenn McCarron as CEO and Phani Gunturu as CTO. The company's platform is designed to close a long-standing gap between legal and finance by instantly surfacing financial terms from contracts that both teams can trust.

Jenn McCarron, Co-Founder & CEO

McCarron, formerly President of the Board of Directors of CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium) and a veteran of Netflix, Spotify, and Cisco, brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling legal technology inside the enterprise. Her career implementing dozens of contract lifecycle management (CLM) systems revealed the same challenge time and again: legal systems weren't delivering data at the speed and reliability finance required to manage revenue and close the books.

"Contracts.ai was born from years of pain implementing CLMs that never bridged the gap between legal and finance," said Jenn McCarron, CEO and Co-Founder of Contracts.ai. "Finance needs contract data now — not in six months. Contracts.ai is here to deliver trustable, actionable insights instantly, so legal can focus on strategy and finance can move the business forward."

Phani Gunturu, Co-Founder & CTO

Phani Gunturu is a technology leader with a background in product management and enterprise systems at Google and Deloitte. He brings deep expertise in scaling SaaS products, data integration, and compliance-driven platforms. At Contracts.ai, he leads product and engineering, building the AI infrastructure that powers contract intelligence across legal and finance.

"Legal and finance leaders don't need more dashboards. They need contract data that simply works across their systems without additional operational overhead" said Phani Gunturu, Co-Founder and CTO of Contracts.ai. "We're building Contracts.ai to be invisible infrastructure: fast, accurate, and embedded into the enterprise from day one."

About Contracts.ai

Contracts.ai is a contract intelligence company on a mission to bridge the data gap between legal and finance. Founded in 2025 by Jenn McCarron (CEO) and Phani Gunturu (CTO), the company transforms contracts into reliable data streams that power decision-making across the enterprise. Contracts.ai integrates seamlessly with CLM, ERP, and business systems, enabling organizations to unlock financial and operational insights instantly.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jenn McCarron, Contracts.ai, 1 9174457249, [email protected], www.contracts.ai

SOURCE Contracts.ai