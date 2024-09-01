CONTROL PACKAGES FOR 12 1nd 24 volts DC drive pumps either remote or local control

Product overview of control package easy external wiring connections s

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pump control units in 12 or 24 vdc as either 15 or 50 amp models. Provide all the functions for local and remote control operation of the dc powered pump.. Unit is prewired for connection to the system. Installation is easy with all connected located the enclosure with screw terminals. The installer only needs to connect power ,any remote switches and the pump for the system to be ready to operate .Each model includes motor protection for the pump motor. Application engineering is available to configure the system to your requirements

tom clark, ESE BV, [email protected], WWW.ESE.TC

