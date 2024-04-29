ControlCase Announces New French-Language Leadership in European Expansion

ControlCase President Mr. Suresh Dadlani shared: "We are excited to welcome Mr. Bastien Dugamin to the ControlCase Europe team. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership providing IT security compliance and peace of mind to this region." Post this

The French technology industry has experienced significant growth since 2017 and is now recognized as one of the most active in the world. According to a 2022 report by EY, French tech firms raised 13.5 billion Euros, putting them in the top position in the European Union.

ControlCase is celebrating 20 years of providing comprehensive certification, compliance, and cybersecurity solutions across the globe to safeguard businesses in today's ever-evolving digital landscape. We possess the expertise to guide companies through intricate regulatory requirements and protect their sensitive data. Our personalized approach ensures that organizations remain compliant while efficiently staying ahead of the curve.

Mr. Bastien Dugamin, a native francophone and IT security expert, confidently leads this transformative expansion. Mr. Dugamin stated: "I am excited to lead the expansion of Control Case's exceptional cybersecurity solutions in the French language. As a leader of the French-speaking team at ControlCase, my primary objective is to promote greater access to French language resources within the company. My aim is to guide our team towards surpassing client expectations and setting new standards of excellence."

ControlCase President Mr. Suresh Dadlani shared: "We are excited to welcome Mr. Bastien Dugamin to the ControlCase Europe team. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership that will provide IT security compliance and peace of mind to this region."

ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive in both on-premise and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cybersecurity services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT, and FedRAMP.

