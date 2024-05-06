ControlCase Announces New US Retail/Hospitality Industry Expansion

ControlCase is pleased to announce the addition to our team of Chad Leedy, who will lead the expansion of ControlCase services within the United States Enterprise Retail and Hospitality industries.
FAIRFAX, Va., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Augmenting our long-time dominance in PCI DSS, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 to US Retail and Hospitality industries, this addition will further position ControlCase as the revolutionary leader of the IT security and compliance industry with our automation-driven cybersecurity certification and continuous compliance services, all delivered through our state-of-the-art Compliance HubTM platform.
The retail industry in the US is the biggest private sector employer in the country, generating over $7 trillion in revenue in 2023. Similarly, the hospitality industry is the fifth largest employer in the US, with over 15 million employees and 4.7 trillion dollars in revenue in 2023. Given the enormous volume of transactions in these industries, it is imperative that businesses protect themselves in today's ever-evolving digital landscape.
ControlCase, with its 20 years of experience in providing comprehensive certification, compliance, and cybersecurity solutions across the globe, is the ideal partner for safeguarding businesses in the United States Enterprise Retail and Hospitality industries. We have the expertise to guide companies through intricate regulatory requirements and protect their sensitive data. With our personalized approach, organizations can remain compliant while staying ahead of the curve.
Chad Leedy has over 20 years of experience in technology and cybersecurity, working to protect some of the largest brands in the retail and restaurant industries. "I'm excited to join ControlCase because of their approach to compliance. Security professionals are looking for a true partnership to meet their compliance goals, not just an auditor. I believe that ControlCase is best positioned in the market to provide lasting relationships of meaningful value for its customers. This aligns with my approach to serving my customers over the last 20+ years."
ControlCase President Mr. Suresh Dadlani shared: "We are excited to welcome Mr. Chad Leedy to the ControlCase Americas team. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership providing IT security compliance and peace of mind to the United States Enterprise Retail and Hospitality industries."
ControlCase is a global certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services provider. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive strategic information security and compliance programs in both on-premise and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cybersecurity services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT, and FedRAMP.
