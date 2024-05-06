ControlCase Announces New US Retail/Hospitality Industry Expansion

"We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership providing IT security compliance and peace of mind to the United States Enterprise Retail and Hospitality industries," stated COntrolCase President Suresh Dadlani. Post this

ControlCase, with its 20 years of experience in providing comprehensive certification, compliance, and cybersecurity solutions across the globe, is the ideal partner for safeguarding businesses in the United States Enterprise Retail and Hospitality industries. We have the expertise to guide companies through intricate regulatory requirements and protect their sensitive data. With our personalized approach, organizations can remain compliant while staying ahead of the curve.

Chad Leedy has over 20 years of experience in technology and cybersecurity, working to protect some of the largest brands in the retail and restaurant industries. "I'm excited to join ControlCase because of their approach to compliance. Security professionals are looking for a true partnership to meet their compliance goals, not just an auditor. I believe that ControlCase is best positioned in the market to provide lasting relationships of meaningful value for its customers. This aligns with my approach to serving my customers over the last 20+ years."

ControlCase President Mr. Suresh Dadlani shared: "We are excited to welcome Mr. Chad Leedy to the ControlCase Americas team. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership providing IT security compliance and peace of mind to the United States Enterprise Retail and Hospitality industries."

ControlCase is a global certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services provider. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive strategic information security and compliance programs in both on-premise and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cybersecurity services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT, and FedRAMP.

Media Contact

Amy Poblete, ControlCase, LLC, 1 7034836383, [email protected], ControlCase, LLC

LinkedIn

SOURCE ControlCase, LLC