ControlCase Announces SupraITS Partnership for IT Compliance and Cybersecurity Services

The partnership between ControlCase and SupraITS is part of ControlCase's recently launched "Better Together" program, an initiative designed to position IT certification and compliance as a critical revenue enhancement strategy for MSPs. Through this partnership, SupraITS clients will gain streamlined access to ControlCase's robust suite of certification and compliance solutions, including PCI DSS, SOC 2, CMMC, ISO, HIPAA, GDPR, and more.

By leveraging ControlCase's innovative Compliance Hub™ tool, One Audit™ process, and a global team of experts, SupraITS will be empowered to simplify and expedite the compliance journey for its clients, ensuring cost-effective, comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse industry requirements.

A Shared Vision for Security and Compliance

"At ControlCase, we understand the critical role MSPs play in enabling businesses to thrive in today's digital landscape," said Joshua Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer at ControlCase. "Partnering with SupraITS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide scalable, efficient, and secure compliance solutions. Together, we will help businesses achieve not only compliance but also long-term operational resilience."

Sanjeev Spolia, CEO of Supra ITS, echoed this sentiment: "Compliance and cybersecurity are foundational for modern enterprises. Our partnership with ControlCase will allow us to enhance our service offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients by providing them with world-class certification and compliance solutions customized to their unique needs."

Driving Innovation in Cybersecurity and Compliance

Through this partnership, ControlCase and SupraITS will:

Provide MSP clients with access to cutting-edge tools and methodologies for IT certification and compliance.

Streamline compliance processes to reduce operational burdens on businesses.

Offer tailored solutions to meet over 100 regulatory and certification requirements, from PCI DSS and SOC 2 to GDPR and NIST frameworks.

This collaboration will not only empower SupraITS to expand its capabilities but also demonstrate the transformative potential of partnerships in the cybersecurity and compliance ecosystem.

About ControlCase

ControlCase is the leading global certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services provider. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive strategic information security and compliance programs in both on-premise and cloud environments. This is accomplished with ControlCase's Compliance Hub™ tool, One Audit™ process, extensive deployment of AI, and a global team of experts. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cybersecurity services that meet the needs of over 100 requirements, including numerous forms of PCI, SOC 2, CMMC, FedRAMP, StateRAMP, GDPR, NIST, NIS2, HIPAA, HITRUST, MARS-E, SWIFT, FFIEC, many areas of ISO, and dozens of others.

About SupraITS

Supra ITS is a comprehensive technology partner, offering a wide range of services across various industries. Our expertise includes cybersecurity, infrastructure, and managed IT services, all designed to provide value, enhance business efficiency, and ensure secure outcomes. We cover everything from hardware, software, and Cloud infrastructure to strategic consulting, Managed Detection and Response, and a full suite of Managed IT services. For more details, visit our website at www.supraits.com.

