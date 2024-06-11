ControlCase Goes Live With AI-Powered Accelerated Automatic Evidence Review to Further Streamline IT Certification and Compliance

Satya Rane, ControlCase's Chief Operating Officer, explains, "The release of ControlCase's AI-powered evidence-review tool marks a pivotal moment in ControlCase's 20-year journey. We are the top choice for technology-driven end-to-end IT compliance and certification services." Post this

ControlCase's proprietary Compliance Hub™ platform now offers an evidence review feature that utilizes large language models (LLM) for document pre-check, provides real-time answers to relevant questions, and ensures enhanced information accuracy.

This general release brings significant benefits and enhances an already top-notch solution. ControlCase focuses on technology-driven compliance services, providing simplified audit questionnaires and mapping requirements across multiple standards to take advantage of similarities. As a result, ControlCase clients can assess once and automatically show compliance with multiple standards.

ControlCase's groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence is the evidence review process that places us in the leadership role in our industry," said ControlCase's CEO, Mike Jenner. "This initiative demonstrates ControlCase's unwavering dedication to delivering state-of-the-art services, simplifying compliance procedures, and providing unparalleled global customer support in a safe and secure environment," he continued.

With the use of AI, ControlCase now estimates significant time savings through the evidence review lifecycle while delivering the broadest array of IT compliance certifications in the market today, including PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2, CMMC, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PCI SSF, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT, and FedRAMP. The feature can be integrated with report automation for industry-leading efficiencies on the path to compliance and certification, culminating with a review by a ControlCase auditor.

Satya Rane, ControlCase's Chief Operating Officer, explains, "The release of ControlCase's AI-powered evidence-review tool marks a pivotal moment in ControlCase's 20-year journey. We are the top choice for technology-driven end-to-end IT compliance and certification services. Our innovative solutions harness the power of AI to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance the overall experience for technology and compliance professionals."

About ControlCase: ControlCase is a globally recognized provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions. With a mission to simplify compliance and deliver tech-driven solutions, ControlCase empowers organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with ease. The company's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and personalized support to ensure clients meet their compliance objectives efficiently and effectively.

