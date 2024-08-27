ControlCase Joins the PCI SSC's 2024-2026 Global Executive Assessor Roundtable

"It is an honor for ControlCase to be invited to participate in the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable. This event presents a platform for us to contribute to advancing global standards, and we look forward to the knowledge exchange and collaboration at this gathering." Mike Jenner, ControlCase CEO Post this

ControlCase has been honored to participate in PCI GEAR since its inception in 2018. Our clients rely on our solutions and technology to advance their businesses and keep customer information private. We recognize the significant risks a security breach entails and are fully committed to providing world-class security and the highest level of privacy in all our offerings.

The ControlCase One AuditTM experience allows our clients to access once and comply with multiple standards simultaneously. We are committed to partnering with clients to deliver a tech-enabled compliance experience with simplified processes that are both efficient and accurate.

"We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we provide the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today's modern cybercriminal. We're pleased to have ControlCase on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being made to increase payment security globally." Gina Gobeyn, PCI SSC Executive Director

"It is a great honor for ControlCase to be invited to participate in the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable. We are thrilled about the opportunity to engage in discussions and share insights with industry leaders worldwide. This event presents a valuable platform for us to contribute to advancing global standards, and we look forward to the knowledge exchange and collaboration at this prestigious gathering." Mike Jenner, ControlCase CEO

About ControlCase

ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cyber security, and continuous compliance services. It is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive in both on-premises and cloud environments. Connect with ControlCase on LinkedIn, and check out our video content on YouTube.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate, and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter). @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

