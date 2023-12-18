ControlCase Launches AI-Powered Accelerated Automatic Evidence Review Initiative to Further Streamline IT Certification and Compliance

"ControlCase is poised to lead the industry with a modern approach: utilizing AI to accelerate our clients' path to IT certification and compliance." Mike Jenner, ControlCase CEO Post this

This launch introduces powerful advantages and builds upon a world-class solution. ControlCase emphasizes technology-driven compliance services, offering streamlined audit questionnaires and cross-mapping requirements over multiple standards to leverage overlap. Therefore, ControlCase clients assess once and automatically demonstrate compliance with many standards.

ControlCase's CEO, Mike Jenner, expressed his enthusiasm about the strategic initiative, "ControlCase is poised to lead the industry with a modern approach: utilizing AI to accelerate our clients' path to IT certification and compliance. Our longtime dominance in this marketplace uniquely qualifies our clients to reap the benefits of productivity, efficiency, cost savings, and reduced human error, combined with the power of our proprietarily configured AI features."

With the use of AI, ControlCase now estimates up to 90% in time savings through the evidence review lifecycle, all while delivering the broadest array of IT compliance certifications in the market today, including PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2, CMMC, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PCI SSF, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT, and FedRAMP. The feature can be integrated with report automation for industry-leading efficiencies on the path to compliance and certification, culminating with a review by a ControlCase auditor.

Satya Rane, ControlCase's COO explains, "The launch of ControlCase's AI-powered strategy marks a pivotal moment in ControlCase's journey toward becoming the preeminent provider of tech-driven end-to-end IT compliance and certification services. This innovative integration leverages AI to save time and money, creating a seamless experience for tech and compliance professionals."

For more information about ControlCase and its comprehensive suite of compliance solutions, please visit www.controlcase.com

About ControlCase: ControlCase is a globally recognized provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions. With a mission to simplify compliance and deliver tech-driven solutions, ControlCase empowers organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with ease. The company's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and personalized support to ensure clients meet their compliance objectives efficiently and effectively.

Media Contact

Amy Poblete, ControlCase, LLC, 1 7034836383, [email protected], https://www.controlcase.com/

SOURCE ControlCase, LLC