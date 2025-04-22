ControlCase Launches Free Compliance Self-Assessment Tool for MSPs

"This tool is designed to empower MSPs, whether they're new to compliance or already on the journey," said Mike Jenner, CEO at ControlCase. "We're helping them start the conversation, support their clients more effectively, and uncover valuable recurring revenue opportunities." Post this

"Over the past 20 years, I've seen firsthand how overwhelming compliance can be for MSPs, especially when they're focused on delivering great IT services," said Kishor Vaswani, Founder and Board Member of ControlCase. "We developed this tool to simplify that first step. In just a few minutes, MSPs can understand how to turn IT certifications and compliance into a powerful, recurring revenue opportunity. It's about making certification and compliance accessible, actionable, and profitable."

Key Benefits of the Self-Assessment Tool:

Simplifies Compliance – No prior expertise is needed to get started.

Accelerates Revenue Growth – Kickstart new client services built around security and compliance.

Drives Client Trust – Position yourself as the go-to expert in cybersecurity and compliance.

"The ControlCase Self-Assessment Tool has been a game changer for us," said Ed Correia, CEO at Sagacent who was part of the beta program. "It gave us instant clarity on where we stood with compliance and allowed us to confidently guide our clients toward certifications like CMMC and SOC 2. The simplicity, speed, and depth of the report were invaluable—this tool has helped us strengthen our internal posture and unlock new service opportunities with our clients."

ControlCase specializes in IT compliance audits and services powered by advanced technology. Its thoughtfully designed audit questionnaires and thorough requirement mappings enhance operational efficiency. Clients can demonstrate compliance with various standards through ControlCase's exclusive Compliance Hub™ platform, which offers real-time responses to inquiries and features an evidence review tool that employs AI and advanced LLMs for document pre-checks.

About ControlCase

ControlCase is the leading global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive in both on-premise and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cybersecurity services that meet the needs of companies required to comply with PCI, SOC 2, CMMC, FedRAMP, StateRAMP, GDPR, NIST, NIS2, HIPAA, HITRUST, MARS-E, SWIFT, FFIEC, many areas of ISO, and dozens of other standards.

Visit and follow ControlCase on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/controlcase.

