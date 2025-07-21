ControlCase Launches Free Compliance Self-Assessment Tool for Organizations Pursuing Certification

"The launch of his tool is part of our broader mission to empower all organizations, through automation and intelligence," said Mike Jenner, CEO at ControlCase. "This tool delivers clarity and structure from the start of your compliance journey." Post this

"For over 20 years, we've helped organizations around the world navigate the complexities of cybersecurity certification," said Kishor Vaswani, Founder and Board Member at ControlCase. "This tool is about simplifying the journey. Whether you're preparing for your first audit or managing compliance across multiple standards, our goal is to make certification more accessible and actionable."

Key Benefits of the Self-Assessment Tool:

Simplifies Compliance: No prior expertise is needed to get started

Accelerates Readiness: Gain instant insight into gaps and next steps for certification

Supports Growth: Demonstrate commitment to cybersecurity to customers, partners, and stakeholders

"The ControlCase Self-Assessment Tool has been a game changer for us," said Ed Correia, CEO at Sagacent, who was part of the beta program. "It gave us instant clarity on where we stood with compliance and allowed us to confidently guide our clients toward certifications like CMMC and SOC 2. The simplicity, speed, and depth of the report were invaluable—this tool has helped us strengthen our internal posture and unlock new service opportunities with our clients."

"The launch of his tool is part of our broader mission to empower all organizations, including those who operate in regulated industries, through automation and intelligence," said Mike Jenner, CEO at ControlCase, "Whether you're managing sensitive customer data under SOC 2, securing payment environments under PCI DSS, aligning your ISMS with ISO 27001, or preparing for CMMC certification as part of the defense industrial base, this tool delivers clarity and structure from the start of your compliance journey."

ControlCase specializes in IT compliance audits and services powered by advanced technology. Its thoughtfully designed audit questionnaires and thorough requirement mappings enhance operational efficiency. Clients can demonstrate compliance with various standards through ControlCase's exclusive Compliance Hub™ platform, which offers real-time responses to inquiries and features an evidence review tool that employs AI and advanced LLMs for document pre-checks.

