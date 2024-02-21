ControlCase Launches MSP Partner Portal to Enhance MSPs' Cybersecurity Services Revenue

ControlCase CEO Mike Jenner stated, "We are excited to announce our groundbreaking initiative that equips MSPs with a wealth of invaluable resources to help them achieve unprecedented levels of growth, revenue, and success." Post this

The MSP Partner Portal, through these resources, equips MSPs with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively navigate the complexities of compliance audits and provide value-added cybersecurity services to their clients. Furthermore, these resources serve as practical aids that streamline the process of selling more cybersecurity audits and help MSPs stay current and proactive in their sales approach.

ControlCase CEO Mike Jenner stated, "We are excited to announce our groundbreaking initiative that equips MSPs with a wealth of invaluable resources to help them achieve unprecedented levels of growth, revenue, and success."

ControlCase's Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances Kimberly Simon said "With the launch of the MSP Partner Portal, MSPs can now confidently stay updated and fully realize their potential. This service is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are not only simplified but also cost-effective and comprehensive. We are confident that our collaborative efforts will continue to yield excellent results."

ControlCase is a globally recognized provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions. With a mission to simplify compliance and deliver tech-driven solutions,

ControlCase empowers organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with ease. The company's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and personalized support to ensure clients meet their compliance objectives efficiently and effectively.

