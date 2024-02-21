ControlCase Launches MSP Partner Portal to Enhance MSPs' Cybersecurity Services Revenue

ControlCase, the global IT Certification and Compliance leader, has launched a program to empower MSPs and other partners to optimize their cybersecurity services resale revenue.
FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Controlcase MSP Partner Portal is designed with a comprehensive set of resources to empower MSPs, bolster their efforts as cybersecurity compliance audit resellers, and increase their revenue. The program encompasses the following key initiatives:
- Education and Training: A wide range of educational materials, including webinars, workshops, and online courses.
- Resource Hub: A centralized resource hub housing a collection of guides, templates, toolkits, and best practice documents.
- Community Platform: An online community platform facilitating networking and collaboration among MSPs to encourage sharing challenges and best practices.
- Expert Insights: A monthly Compliance Exchange Webinar featuring guest speakers and industry experts who provide insights into the latest compliance standards, regulatory changes, and emerging cybersecurity threats.
The MSP Partner Portal, through these resources, equips MSPs with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively navigate the complexities of compliance audits and provide value-added cybersecurity services to their clients. Furthermore, these resources serve as practical aids that streamline the process of selling more cybersecurity audits and help MSPs stay current and proactive in their sales approach.
ControlCase CEO Mike Jenner stated, "We are excited to announce our groundbreaking initiative that equips MSPs with a wealth of invaluable resources to help them achieve unprecedented levels of growth, revenue, and success."
ControlCase's Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances Kimberly Simon said "With the launch of the MSP Partner Portal, MSPs can now confidently stay updated and fully realize their potential. This service is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are not only simplified but also cost-effective and comprehensive. We are confident that our collaborative efforts will continue to yield excellent results."
For more information about ControlCase and its comprehensive suite of compliance solutions, please visit www.controlcase.com
ControlCase is a globally recognized provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions. With a mission to simplify compliance and deliver tech-driven solutions,
ControlCase empowers organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with ease. The company's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and personalized support to ensure clients meet their compliance objectives efficiently and effectively.
