ControlCase Launches the 2025 Product Catalog, Showcasing Full Suite of Compliance and Cybersecurity Services

The Product Catalog serves as both a reference and a roadmap for regulated companies in healthcare, financial services, government contracting, and beyond—any organization ready to simplify, streamline, and scale its compliance programs with ControlCase as a trusted partner.

"The Product Catalog makes it easier than ever for organizations to understand how ControlCase can support them across dozens of frameworks and standards," said Mike Jenner, CEO of ControlCase. "It's a strategic asset that aligns with our core mission—to simplify compliance and deliver continuous value to our clients at every step."

About ControlCase

ControlCase is the leading global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive in both on-premise and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cybersecurity services that meet the needs of companies required to comply with PCI, SOC 2, CMMC, FedRAMP, StateRAMP, GDPR, NIST, NIS2, HIPAA, HITRUST, MARS-E, SWIFT, FFIEC, many areas of ISO, and dozens of other standards.

