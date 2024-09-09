ControlCase Names Joshua Hoffman as Chief Revenue Officer

"ControlCase is fortunate to have Josh on board, bringing global strategic experience and fostering innovation in go-to-market strategies, partner collaboration, and outcome-focused programs. Delivering an amazing experience will ultimately make the biggest difference. -Mike Jenner, ControlCase CEO Post this

ControlCase specializes in providing cybersecurity services and IT compliance audits, including CMMC, ISO, SOC, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI DSS. Offering a full range of cybersecurity services to help clients achieve IT security certifications and address remediation.

ControlCase's streamlined processes and cross-standard mappings save time and money. Compliance Hub™ enables simultaneous compliance with multiple standards, with real-time visualization and effective team communication. One assessment ensures compliance with multiple standards.

"ControlCase is fortunate to have Josh on board, bringing extensive global strategic experience and fostering innovation in go-to-market strategies and outcome-focused programs. We are particularly excited about what Josh brings to our customer experience and partner collaboration strategies. Delivering an amazing experience will ultimately make the biggest difference. - Mike Jenner, ControlCase CEO

"I am incredibly excited to be here at ControlCase. Our current and future customers and partners need exactly what we deliver. The fact that our people, technology, and automation allow us to deliver excellence faster, easier, and more cost-effectively makes this the logical place to continue my personal pursuit of making the world a little safer. Being candid, compliance is normally painful. Our One Audit™ process is best-in-class. Compliance Hub™ is a game-changing, disruptive, and innovative tool. We make it simple.

I look forward to contributing to the company's success by delivering impactful and results-driven transformation as a collaborative and adaptive partner to and with the cybersecurity community. I am confident that together, we can further enhance the global presence of ControlCase and put our amazing easy-button technology to work." - Joshua Hoffman, ControlCase CRO

Prior to joining ControlCase, Josh's contributions have been instrumental in providing executive leadership for organizations such as Palo Alto Networks, Datto, Dell, Avaya, and others, helping to advance their excellence in sales, marketing, customer success, and channel enablement capabilities. Most recently Josh was CRO for Netrix Global, a global MSP and MSSP.

Mr. Hoffman holds a BBA from St. Edward's University and has fulfilled roles as a Program Mentor and Academic Advisor at the Red McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin and has served his community as a long-term member of Texas Search and Rescue as a volunteer First Responder.

ABOUT CONTROLCASE

ControlCase is a globally recognized provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions. With a mission to simplify compliance and deliver tech-driven solutions, ControlCase empowers organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with ease. The company's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and personalized support to ensure clients meet their compliance objectives efficiently and effectively.

