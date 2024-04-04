ControlCase Names Suresh Dadlani Group President at Global ControlCase

"This promotion marks a significant milestone for both Mr. Dadlani and ControlCase. Mr. Dadlani's commitment to creating valuable solutions through strategic thinking will undoubtedly propel us to new heights of innovation and excellence." Mike Jenner, ControlCase CEO Post this

As the company celebrates 20 years of delivering unmatched compliance solutions, it is without a doubt that esteemed founding member Mr. Suresh Dadlani's contributions have played an instrumental role in propelling ControlCase toward exponential growth and long-term sustainability. Mr. Dadlani has been pivotal in expanding ControlCase into the European, Australian, and New Zealand markets and establishing the company as a trusted partner for over 1,000 clients across 40 countries.

Mr. Dadlani's academic background includes a Mechanical Engineering degree from Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur and post-graduate studies in Business Administration and Management at Harvard University. Additionally, his commitment to continuous education is demonstrated by his service as a visiting operations management professor at Bombay University.

"This promotion marks a significant milestone for both Mr. Dadlani and ControlCase. Mr. Dadlani's commitment to creating valuable solutions through strategic thinking will undoubtedly propel us to new heights of innovation and excellence."

Mike Jenner, ControlCase CEO

ControlCase is a globally recognized provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions. With a mission to simplify compliance and deliver tech-driven solutions, ControlCase empowers organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with ease. The company's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and personalized support to ensure clients meet their compliance objectives efficiently and effectively.

