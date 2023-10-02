Controversial app Friend Verifier is back, now offering free background checks to new users

"Every user who signs up for Friend Verifier receives a complimentary background check, enabling them to search anyone, including themselves, without any obligations." Tweet this

The prevalent trend nowadays is online dating and reconnecting with old friends through social media. Surprisingly, online dating has emerged as the predominant method for couples to meet in the United States. A lot can change in twenty years since you last saw that former classmate. Are you being catfished on that dating app? The real question is, are they friend or foe? You need to know!

Research conducted at Brigham Young University has shed light on this, revealing that registered sex offenders exploit dating apps as their "hunting grounds." Shockingly, at least 10 percent of registered sex offenders utilize online dating services to search for potential victims.

In a startling disclosure, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has brought to light an alarming surge in romance-based fraud and scams. Incredibly, these deceptive schemes led to an astounding $547 million in reported losses in the United States during 2021. A thorough examination of the FTC's data spanning the past five years exposes a disturbing trend: an astonishing $1.3 billion drained from online daters' pockets throughout the last half-decade.

Joe J. Penora, CEO of Friend Verifier, emphasized, "These crimes have a widespread impact. Criminals target individuals across gender, sexual orientation, age, and race, leaving potential danger ever-present." He continued, "In the absence of proactive protective measures from social media and dating platforms, users must take charge of their security. Friend Verifier steps in to provide that vital support."

The newly launched Friend Verifier is accessible via mobile phones and the web. It offers an affordable solution to individuals seeking to safeguard themselves against potential threats, whether interacting with new acquaintances online or in person, by providing essential tools to fend off violent and financial criminals.

Joe explained, "Every user who signs up for Friend Verifier receives a complimentary background check, enabling them to search anyone, including themselves, without any obligations." Users of Friend Verifier can pay $4.99 per background check or opt for a subscription. These subscriptions start at just $6.99, granting the user 25 background checks per month, which averages out to just twenty-seven cents per check. Friend Verifier is the only place on the planet where you can find such an incredible rate for background checks.

Friend Verifier was founded on an empowering philosophy that remains steadfast even as they introduce this latest version. Several years back, the initial iteration of Friend Verifier garnered significant media attention, and nearly 14 million people scanned. Journalists from across the United States rigorously tested Friend Verifier, revealing the presence of sex offenders on Facebook who openly defied the platform's terms of service by using their real names and locations.

"This is just the beginning," Joe remarked, "We've already earned a reputation as champions of personal safety since our inception many years ago. Regrettably, crime rates have surged between the original Friend Verifier's hiatus and the new one's unveiling, and online platforms have been lacking to safeguard their users adequately. We have come back—to empower individuals with the ability to perform potentially life-saving research in the palm of their hand."

The new Friend Verifier is now live on their website, www.FriendVerifier.com, and available on iPhone and Android. Friend Verifier is already working on their next version with even more public databases and new industry-leading features.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Friend Verifier Inc., 1 9546188148, [email protected], www.friendverifier.com

SOURCE Friend Verifier Inc.