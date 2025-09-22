Contxtful Rebrands to Receptiv, Signaling a New Era in Attention-Based Advertising

Receptiv helps advertisers boost performance and helps publishers increase revenue.

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contxtful, a leader in AI-powered ad technology, announced today its official rebrand to Receptiv. The new name marks the company's next chapter, with a sharper focus on core technology for identifying receptive users in real time. By delivering ads when people are most engaged, Receptiv helps advertisers boost performance and helps publishers increase revenue.

Receptiv's technology measures real-time signals to identify when users are receptive: Both video and display ads are delivered not only to the right person, but at precisely the right moment. Advertisers see stronger results, while publishers unlock higher returns from their inventory.

Earlier this year, the company expanded its capabilities by launching the Receptiv Exchange, a solution that brings this powerful technology to publishers at scale, allowing publishers to unlock new monetization opportunities by optimizing their ad inventory based on Receptivity.

"Our transition to Receptiv isn't just a new name; it reflects the technology that has driven our success," said David Jacobs, CEO. "We've made our proven AI scalable and portable, bringing it to multiple buying platforms, including our own. Advertisers now have more flexibility and power to drive results."

