Contxtful Technologies, Inc. Announces $1.9 Million Fundraising Round

Contxtful Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator in attention-based advertising technology, today announced the closing of a $1.9 million fundraising round led by NJP Ventures. The funding will enable Contxtful to enhance its technology, scale its operations, and expand its market reach.

MONTREAL, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contxtful Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator in attention-based advertising technology, today announced the closing of a $1.9 million fundraising round led by NJP Ventures. The funding will enable Contxtful to enhance its technology, scale its operations, and expand its market reach.

Contxtful's flagship product, Receptivity, leverages AI to identify the most valuable inventory across the internet by analyzing innumerable micro-patterns of content interactions. This analysis enables Contxful to curate digital inventory by identifying receptive users leading to an increase in revenue and performance.

"Contxtful's success is built on finding attentive consumers in a world where distractions are ever present. Our privacy-safe technology leverages machine learning to build attention segments that maximize results for our partners" said David Jacobs, Contxtful's CEO. "This latest funding round will enable ongoing growth and accelerate the buildout of the Receptivity Exchange, the first real time marketplace to focus on the currency of attention."

"We are thrilled to continue our journey with Contxtful and double down on their mission to revolutionize the digital advertising ecosystem", said Peter Lukens, Partner at NJP Ventures. "Their innovative approach to measuring and optimizing attention is a game-changer, and it has the potential to redefine how publishers and brands continue to buy media."

Media Contact

Nicolas Hamel, Contxtful Technologies, Inc., 1 514-296-0094, [email protected], https://contxtful.com

SOURCE Contxtful Technologies, Inc.