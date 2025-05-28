Convene Showcases Smart Board Governance for AI & Risks at FEI's Financial Leadership Summit 2025

Convene joins FEI's 2025 Financial Leadership Summit to present its modern board portal for financial services. Designed for banks and financial institutions, Convene helps boardrooms lead with confidence, respond to AI and risks, and maintain strong governance through enhanced collaboration, digital voting, seamless document access, and more.

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the finance industry at a rapid pace, heightening the pressure on boardroom directors to adapt. In a sector where split-second decisions are critical, traditional governance models already lack innovation to support data-driven decision-making and predictive risk management.

As AI becomes more prevalent, boards must carefully assess their digital strategies to ensure ethical, secure, and effective deployment. Convene, an award-winning board management software for financial services, showcased its smart governance features at the 2025 FEI Financial Leadership Summit, hosted by Financial Executives International (FEI). The event took place from May 18-20, 2025, at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

Convene: Designed for Compliance, Built for Financial Leaders

This year's summit brought together top financial executives to unlock how smart and AI-powered technologies are transforming core financial services such as fraud detection, credit assessment, and market analysis.

At the forefront of digital innovation, Convene's board portal empowers financial services and institutions with cutting-edge features that strengthen board security, efficiency, and compliance.

In fact, Convene is a trusted provider of Bank Forward, which has shared its positive experience with the platform. According to its Assistant Vice President of Risk Management, "We scoured the competition and chose Convene for its smart features for meeting preparation and document management. The Loan Committee can simply upload the presentations to Convene, create a review room, and everyone receives notification automatically once the loans have been signed off."

With 99.99% uptime and bank-grade encryption, Convene board portal for banks streamlines approvals, enabling financial leaders to review proposals, make decisions, and respond swiftly to escalating risks. On top of that, security features such as audit trails and built-in compliance tracking enhance transparency and accountability, helping financial institutions meet stringent regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Convene board portal for banks offers a comprehensive digital management solution, ensuring seamless integration with existing processes. Features like the agenda builder, live meeting tools, digital voting, and centralized document repository enhance information accessibility, freeing up time for strategic discussions and high-impact initiatives.

Unlocking AI-Powered Governance for Financial Boards

Convene advances financial board management even more with its latest innovation: Convene AI. Leveraging the power of AI in the boardroom, Convene built intelligent tools to support more agile and data-driven decision-making.

With powerful features like AI Companion and Automated Meeting Minutes, Convene board portal for financial services is redefining how boards capture insights, track actions, and access critical information. Acting as a smart virtual assistant for directors, AI Companion delivers tailored support and instant insights based on queries about meetings, documents, and other board materials.

To further streamline board operations, Automated Meeting Minutes removes the need for manual note-taking—enabling administrators to simplify and accelerate post-meeting workflows.

With the rise of AI in the finance industry, the demand for innovative and secure processes has never been greater. Convene's participation at the FEI Summit demonstrated its commitment to empowering financial institutions with future-proof tools. The board management software for financial services aims to foster meaningful dialogues with industry leaders in support of the responsible adoption of AI.

Visit this page to learn more about Convene, a board portal built for financial services and banks. Experience firsthand how Convene bridged AI innovation and risk management at the 2025 FEI Financial Leadership Summit in Las Vegas and see what lies ahead for financial governance.

