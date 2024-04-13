Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling Announces Innovative TMS Treatment Partnership for Depression

Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling collaborates with Apollo and NeuroStar TMS, introducing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy for treatment-resistant depression. This innovative partnership enhances mental health solutions, offering a safe and effective alternative for depression with widespread insurance coverage and comfortable, non-invasive sessions.

WARRENVILLE Ill. , April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Apollo and NeuroStar TMS, introducing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy as an innovative treatment for depression. This partnership underscores the practice's commitment to advancing mental health solutions and marks a significant stride in the realm of psychiatry.

Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling highlights the pivotal role of TMS therapy in aiding patients with treatment-resistant depression. TMS treatment provides a safe and effective alternative for those grappling with depression. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking therapy to our patients, empowering them on their journey toward enhanced mental well-being.

TMS therapy utilizes a magnet, akin to the strength of an MRI machine, to stimulate nerve cells in the brain region associated with mood regulation. By targeting specific areas linked to depression, TMS has demonstrated a positive impact on neurotransmitter levels, potentially leading to long-term symptom remission. Moreover, the non-invasive and comfortable nature of the treatment, along with widespread insurance coverage, enhances accessibility.

A typical TMS session at Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling involves patients reclining in a chair while a magnetic coil delivers focused stimulation to their brain. Sessions, lasting 19 to 37 minutes, have no adverse effects on alertness or memory, allowing patients to resume daily activities immediately. Administered in the office five days a week for 4-6 weeks, TMS therapy provides a convenient outpatient option for individuals seeking relief from depression.

Dedicated to a comprehensive approach in mental health treatment, Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling is excited to integrate TMS therapy into its comprehensive treatment offerings. Patients now have access to this breakthrough therapy designed to enhance mood regulation and overall mental well-being.

