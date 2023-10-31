Conventus Announces Appointment of Kevin Bresnahan as VP of Claims

Conventus, the only medical professional liability provider headquartered in New Jersey for over 20 years, announces the strategic appointment of Kevin Bresnahan to the role of Vice President, Claims.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conventus, the only medical professional liability provider headquartered in New Jersey for over 20 years, announces the strategic appointment of Kevin Bresnahan to the role of Vice President, Claims.

Kevin has been advancing the interests of insureds for 30 years as a defense trial attorney and insurance claims executive. Kevin has worked as trial counsel for three prominent insurance in-house defense firms and has been responsible for all aspects of insurance defense litigation including coverage analysis, trials, and appeals. In his most recent role, Kevin worked closely with the company's all-physician Board of Directors and found the mission of defending the interests of medical providers to be the most rewarding work of his career. His educational credentials include a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, further supported by bar admission in Connecticut.

SVP and Head of Claims Wade Robinson stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to our team as the new VP of Claims. With his extensive experience in litigation defense and claims management, we are confident he will bring added depth to our already best-in-class organization, ensuring our continued commitment to excellence in the medical malpractice claims field."

We invite you to join us in welcoming Kevin to the Conventus team.

About Conventus

Conventus Inter-Insurance Exchange ("Conventus") supports the best interests of New Jersey physician practices. As the only medical professional liability provider headquartered in New Jersey—owned and governed by New Jersey physicians—we uniquely understand the complexity of running a successful practice. With an unwavering commitment to physicians, governed by physicians, our sole purpose is to help our members succeed in today's rapidly changing healthcare environment.

Media Contact

