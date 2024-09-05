Conventus Launches New Service Center to Support New Jersey's Leading Insurance Brokers and their Healthcare Clients

"This service is a game-changer for brokers, enabling them to partner with Conventus to provide higher quality client service, creating more time for brokers and their staff to focus on new client growth," said, Amy Berezein, President at Conventus. Post this

Benefits for Brokers:

The Conventus Service Center is tailored to address specific challenges faced by our MPL brokers, offering significant benefits including:

BOR protection: Helping to ensure brokers maintain their book of business.

"This service is a game-changer for brokers, enabling them to partner with Conventus to provide higher quality client service, creating more time for brokers and their staff to focus on new client growth," said, Amy Berezein, President at Conventus. "The support we're providing through the Conventus Service Center is available to all brokers electing to take advantage of this new offering."

Benefits for Physicians:

Direct access to expert underwriters

"Our goal with the Conventus Service Center is to provide top-tier support that allows physicians to focus on what they do best—providing exceptional patient care," added Berezein. "By offering direct access to our expert team and a suite of essential services, we're helping to streamline support and improve the overall service experience for both brokers and their clients."

For more information about the Conventus Service Center and how it can benefit your healthcare clients or practice, please contact [email protected].

About Conventus

Conventus is the only medical professional liability insurer owned and governed by New Jersey physicians. Headquartered in and committed to New Jersey since 2002, Conventus focuses on delivering personalized support to meet the unique needs of independent physicians and small physician groups, ensuring they have the resources and protection needed to thrive in today's healthcare landscape. Learn more at http://www.conventusnj.com.

Media Contact

Colin Rice, Conventus, 8666445361, [email protected], www.conventusnj.com

SOURCE Conventus