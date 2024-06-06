Convergent Animal Health Strategic Research Partner TTUHSC Receives $250K Funding to Expand Proprietary Next Generation mi-RNA Biomarker Test for Chronic Wasting Disease

CWD attacks a deer's brain function much like the prion disease bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) -- also known as Mad Cow disease -- attacks a cow's brain, slowly destroying the brain and spinal cord. Americans consume on average 315 million pounds of venison annually. Post this

"When CWD data showed that both pen-raised and wild deer are increasingly infected with this fatal disease, we began to develop these next-generation tests to allow hunters, deer breeders, and regulatory agencies to determine whether their deer was exposed to CWD prions even in the absence of overt CWD symptoms," said Dr. Rick Vierling, co-founder of Convergent Animal Health.

"Our partnership with Convergent Animal Health on this expanded research initiative will not only establish the utility of exciting new miRNA technology for detecting exposure to CWD but will also help us adapt it to the high throughput capability that is critically needed in the fight against CWD," said Dr. Daniel Hardy, the TTUHSC principal investigator of the USDA-funded research.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and founded in 2021 by a team of geneticists and data scientists, Convergent Animal Health's mission is to fundamentally change animal testing and surveillance of viruses and pathogens that infect mammals and avian species, by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, to gain predictive insight and quantitative mitigation strategies based on rapid miRNA diagnostics. Convergent A-H believes that the ultimate pandemic risk mitigation rests in AI analysis of rapid, pre-symptomatic animal and wildlife data, coupled with human surveillance data using their proprietary platform. Convergent A-H's patent-pending next-generation micro-RNA (miRNA) biomarker test for the presence of prions in white tailed deer, mule deer and other wild and pen-raised cervids 6 months of age and older is also applicable to other prion diseases such as BSE and scrapie, as well as viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens. Convergent A-H, in collaboration with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is working to further develop this next generation miRNA platform to test for a range of pathogens in other mammalian and avian species.

