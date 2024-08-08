Convergent Dental Adds Financial Leader Lisa Garrett to Board of Directors

Lisa Garrett, healthcare and financial leader, joins Convergent Dental's Board of Directors
WALTHAM, Mass. , Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergent Dental, the power behind the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser, today announced the appointment of Lisa Garrett to its Board of Directors effective July 25, 2024. Ms. Garrett brings over 20 years of executive experience in finance and human resources, primarily within the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Garrett to our Board of Directors," said Will Cowen, Chairman of the Board and General Partner at LRV Health. "Her vast experience and proven track record in financial leadership and strategic planning will be invaluable as we continue to drive the broad-based adoption of Solea. Lisa's insights and guidance will be especially valuable as we navigate the evolving market and pursue new opportunities for expansion."
For 13 years, Ms. Garrett served as Chief Financial Officer for a variety of privately funded research and commercial organizations. Her tenure was marked by significant achievements, including the successful raising of over $150 million in equity and debt financings. Additionally, she has been instrumental in the preparation of SEC filings for an initial public offering and oversaw two successful acquisitions.
Ms. Garrett expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Convergent Dental board, stating, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Convergent Dental, a company that is at the forefront of laser dentistry. I look forward to working with the team to help guide the company through its next phase of growth and success as we drive the broad-based adoption of Solea."
About Convergent Dental
Convergent Dental, Inc. is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.1 Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[1]
[1] Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.
Caitlin D'Entremont, Convergent Dental, 1 5085005656, [email protected], https://www.convergentdental.com/
