Convergent Dental Adds Financial Leader Lisa Garrett to Board of Directors

For 13 years, Ms. Garrett served as Chief Financial Officer for a variety of privately funded research and commercial organizations. Her tenure was marked by significant achievements, including the successful raising of over $150 million in equity and debt financings. Additionally, she has been instrumental in the preparation of SEC filings for an initial public offering and oversaw two successful acquisitions.

Ms. Garrett expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Convergent Dental board, stating, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Convergent Dental, a company that is at the forefront of laser dentistry. I look forward to working with the team to help guide the company through its next phase of growth and success as we drive the broad-based adoption of Solea."

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.1 Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.

