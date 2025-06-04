Convergent Dental and OSU College of Dentistry Collaborate to Bring Solea® Laser Technology to Future Dentists

By embracing leading-edge instruments like CO₂ lasers, we empower our students to provide more precise, efficient and patient-centered care in their career, ensuring that they are well prepared to meet the evolving needs of patient care in the future. Post this

"The college of dentistry is committed to providing the highest standard of care at our contemporary dental clinics outfitted with cutting-edge technology," said Carroll Ann Trotman, BDS, MA, MS, Dean of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. "We are looking forward to providing enhanced clinical care and training to benefit our students and to ensure they are fully prepared for the future of dentistry."

Convergent Dental's partnership with the College of Dentistry reflects a shared vision to prepare students with the skills and technologies that will define their clinical success after school. "We're honored to support The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in its mission to deliver exceptional education and patient care," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "This collaboration is one of many that demonstrate our investment in the next generation of dental professionals."

"By embracing leading-edge instruments like CO₂ lasers, we empower our students to provide more precise, efficient and patient-centered care in their career, ensuring that they are well prepared to meet the evolving needs of patient care in the future," said Leonardo Nassani, DMD, MBA, Assistant Dean for Digital Dentistry and Advanced Technology at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on. Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.

About Ohio State University College of Dentistry

The Ohio State University College of Dentistry is first state-supported dental school in Ohio and consists of ten academic divisions representing all major dental specialties. The College of Dentistry provides comprehensive patient care in an unparalleled learning environment with internationally recognized faculty and a supportive network of alumni and friends. In addition, our research programs provide students another dimension beyond classroom and clinical education. Students and faculty members are able to participate in both clinical and laboratory research in areas such as dental materials science, oral and maxillofacial pathology, hard tissue biology, microbiology, neuroscience, and immunology.

