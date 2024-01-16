Convergent Dental and Patterson Dental strengthen partnership through exclusive distribution of the Solea® All-Tissue Laser across North America

This exclusive distribution agreement will help focus our go-to-market strategy and further optimize our partnership as we collectively drive the broad-based adoption of Solea. Post this

"Patterson has a proven track record of driving widespread adoption of leading technologies like Solea," said Tim Rogan, President of Patterson Dental. "We are committed to bringing our customers the best possible practice solutions, and Solea undoubtedly aligns with that goal by empowering dentists to achieve better clinical and business outcomes."

Solea is a novel 9.3-micron CO2 laser that allows for anesthesia-free, blood-free, and pain-free procedures in hard and soft tissue.[1] It enables dentists to elevate and grow their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com.

[1] Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file.

[2] Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

