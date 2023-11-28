Convergent Dental announces commercial availability of Solea® Protect™ to strengthen dental enamel using the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser

Preventing tooth decay benefits nearly everyone and Solea Protect gives providers easy-to-use technology that is convenient and effective for their patients. This new application is another example of the Solea laser's versatility and how Convergent Dental is pushing the future of dentistry forward. Post this

"Convergent Dental is committed to driving innovation that elevates dental practices. Preventing tooth decay benefits nearly everyone and Solea Protect gives providers easy-to-use technology that is convenient and effective for their patients," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "This new application is another example of the versatility of the Solea laser and how Convergent Dental is pushing the future of dentistry forward."

With the addition of the Solea Protect treatment, the Solea laser enables dentists to offer both a unique preventative treatment and an anxiety-free experience when restorative work is required.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists can rely on.[3] Solea is a true breakthrough in dental laser technology that offers a completely different experience for both dentists and patients when compared to traditional instruments or any earlier laser treatment. Solea enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[4]

[1] Badreddine AH, et al. Demineralization Inhibition by High-Speed Scanning of 9.3 ̒m CO2 Single Laser Pulses Over Enamel. Lasers Surg Med. 2021 Jul;53(5):703-712.

[2] Rechmann P, et al. Fissure caries inhibition with a CO2 9.3-̒m short-pulsed laser-a randomized, single-blind, split-mouth controlled, 1-year clinical trial. Clin Oral Investig. 2021 Apr;25(4):2055-2068.

[3] Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file.

[4] Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

