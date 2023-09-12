Convergent Dental Announces New Clinical Advisory Board to Help Shape the Future of Laser Dentistry and Patient Care

Our new clinical advisors have years of experience with Solea and understand firsthand the multitude of ways this laser can benefit patients and practices. We look forward to the insights they will bring to our growth strategy as we continue to drive the broad-based adoption of Solea. Tweet this

"Solea is a multiplier at the center of the practice. It enables dentists to streamline current procedures and expand to new procedures while complementing adjacent technologies," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "Our new clinical advisors have years of experience with Solea and understand firsthand the multitude of ways this laser can benefit patients and practices. We look forward to the insights they will bring to our growth strategy as we continue to drive the broad-based adoption of Solea."

The new Convergent Clinical Advisory Board features the following Solea dentists. Dr. Tim Anderson founded Missouri River Dental as a startup private practice in Bismarck, ND. After receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, he completed his general practice residency at Hennepin County Medical Center (Level 1 Trauma Center).

His practice and philosophy are grounded in the belief that technology helps dentists to work smarter, have more fun, and ignite their passion for their business, all while improving the patient experience and achieving better clinical outcomes. He leverages CAD/CAM, CBCT, 3D printing, and CO2 laser technology to deliver comprehensive, quality oral health care that is patient-centered.

In addition to clinical dentistry, Dr. Anderson maintains a leadership role within the dental profession and lectures on various dental technology topics around the country. He is a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in the areas of dental lasers and 3D Printing. He invests his time and knowledge as a faculty member at 3D Dentists to help other dental professionals nationally discover what digital technology can do for their practices.

Dr. Jeff Rohde currently maintains an innovative restorative and surgical practice in Santa Barbara, CA. He graduated from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in microbiology and molecular genetics and a master's degree in biochemistry. He continued his studies at UCLA in the School of Dentistry, graduating with numerous awards. In 2006, Dr. Rohde became one of the founders of Dentalcompare, an online resource that specializes in helping doctors learn about new products and techniques. His practice integrates multiple technologies including the Solea All-Tissue laser, Cone Beam, CAD/CAM, and 3D printing. Dr. Rohde has authored dozens of articles and is an international speaker, covering topics such as digital dentistry, laser dentistry, advanced surgical techniques, and clear aligner therapy.

Dr. Christopher Blair graduated with a B.Sc. in chemistry from York University before completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree at the University of Toronto where he was the recipient of the Dean's Gold Medal. After graduation, he completed a general practice residency at The Toronto General Hospital. Dr. Blair now maintains a general practice in Oakville, Ontario. He is an avid cyclist and has often combined his passion for cycling with charitable endeavors. Most notably, Dr. Blair is passionate about his efforts to raise funds to support kids living with cancer and who are cancer survivors and to support cancer research. Through his participation in Tour for Kids and The Ride to Conquer Cancer, Dr. Blair has raised thousands of dollars to support Camp Trillium, Camp Quality, and Camp Oochegeas, as well as The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Dr. Jenny Jackson graduated as valedictorian with a degree in microbiology from North Carolina State before attending the Harvard School of Dental Medicine where she was given the Dean's Community Service Award and was chosen to be a part of the HSDM/Forsyth Institute Research Academy. With a passion for helping children, Dr. Jackson opened her own practice in Asheville, NC in 2007. She currently serves as immediate past president of the North Carolina Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, is an adjunct assistant professor at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Dental School, and is recognized as a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry for leadership and service in the field of Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr. Jared Poplin graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.A. in biology. He earned his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Temple University School of Dentistry and achieved an additional two-year pediatric residency at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia while working in a private pediatric dental office. Dr. Poplin has extensive training and experience in nitrous oxide, general anesthesia, and dental trauma. He is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Poplin has volunteered with the Haitian Health Foundation to provide dental care in the rural villages of Haiti. He excels at working with children who are extremely fearful as well as children with special needs.

