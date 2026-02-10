Convergent Dental Appoints German O. Gallucci, DMD, PhD, Professor of Restorative Dentistry at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, to Clinical Advisory Board

Solea dentistry has the potential to define a new way of doing dentistry, effectively establishing a new discipline within operative dentistry. Post this

Gallucci has initiated clinical research using the Solea dental laser, evaluating its interaction with enamel and dentin across varying power settings and exposure times, and comparing laser-etched bonding strength with conventional acid-etching techniques. His work contributes to a growing body of evidence supporting laser-based approaches in restorative dentistry.

"Solea represents a meaningful advancement in how dentistry can be practiced—bringing together precision, efficiency, and an improved experience for both patients and clinicians," said Gallucci. "Solea dentistry has the potential to define a new way of doing dentistry, effectively establishing a new discipline within operative dentistry."

"Dr. Gallucci brings a rare combination of clinical insight, research rigor, and hands-on experience with Solea," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "His evidence-based perspective will help advance clinical applications and inform our long-term innovation strategy as we continue to expand the impact of Solea."

The Convergent Dental Clinical Advisory Board was established to support the continued adoption and evolution of Solea technology. As a board member, Gallucci will collaborate with fellow advisors to help guide clinical protocols, educational initiatives, and future research priorities.

