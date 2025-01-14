Convergent Dental Appoints Todd Hornsby as Chief Commercial Officer

Solea is a truly disruptive technology that redefines what's possible in dental care. I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate growth, expand our reach, and deliver extraordinary value to dentists and their patients. Post this

"I'm thrilled to welcome Todd to the Convergent Dental leadership team," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "Having worked with him during his tenure at Bovie Medical, I've witnessed his ability to cultivate high-performing teams, execute growth strategies, and foster a customer-centric culture. Todd's insights-driven approach, collaborative mindset, and passion for enabling success make him a great fit for our organization."

Todd will be responsible for building upon strong commercial momentum in 2024 and expanding our efforts with Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), dental schools and preparing for international expansion.

"I'm honored to join Convergent Dental at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Mr. Hornsby. "Solea is a truly disruptive technology that redefines what's possible in dental care. I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate growth, expand our reach, and deliver extraordinary value to dentists and their patients."

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file. Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

