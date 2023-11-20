Convergent Dental celebrates rapid adoption of Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser, advances laser education and best practices during the annual Solea User Group Meeting

The Solea User Group Meeting is a prime example of how Convergent partners with dentists throughout their Solea journey, delivering continuing education and training to guide their procedural and practice growth. Post this

"At Convergent Dental, we are on a mission to elevate the dental experience for clinicians and their patients by improving clinical outcomes and practice efficiency," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "The Solea User Group Meeting is a prime example of how Convergent partners with dentists throughout their Solea journey, delivering continuing education and training to guide their procedural and practice growth."

The Solea User Group Meeting is the premier annual event designed specifically for Solea doctors and their teams. The event provides dental professionals – including general dentists, pediatric dentists, specialists, and team members – with classroom and hands-on education designed to expand their clinical and procedural knowledge and expertise. Attendees earn continuing education credits on trending topics and laser applications like hard- and soft-tissue procedures, periodontics, pediatrics, airway dentistry and more.

"To build a successful practice, dentists need to surround themselves with technology, education and community that advances their clinical expertise and their practice protocols," said Yooson Kim, DMD, Family Dentistry Group in PA. "The Solea laser has enabled me to expand my practices in ways I never thought possible, while Convergent Dental and the Solea User Group Meeting have given me and my team access to a collaborative community of like-minded peers."

The 2024 Solea User Group Meeting will take place October 17-19, 2024, in Indianapolis, IN. For highlights from this year's Solea User Group Meeting, watch this video. To learn more about Convergent Dental, visit convergentdental.com.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists can rely on.[1] Solea® is a true breakthrough in dental laser technology that offers a completely different experience for both dentists and patients when compared to traditional instruments or any earlier laser treatment. Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

For more information, please visit http://www.convergentdental.com. Follow the company on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

[1] Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file.

[2] Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

