Convergent Dental Hosts Largest Solea Summit in Company History

The dental meeting was structured to enable both peer-to-peer learning and hands-on clinical experience. Attendees took part in sessions that covered advanced uses of Solea in clinical practice, opportunities for expanding treatment capabilities, and strategies for effective practice management. The schedule featured keynote addresses from notable industry experts, including Doug Fettig, CPA, MBA, on practice leadership, Erin Elliott, DDS on sleep medicine workflows, and Scott Froum, DDS who unveiled a new peri-implantitis protocol utilizing Solea.

In addition, Solea Summit highlighted Convergent Dental's expanding relationships with leading academic institutions that have incorporated Solea into their dental programs. These relationships reflect Convergent Dental's commitment to providing clinical evidence and training for the next generation of dental practitioners.

Convergent Dental also introduced the soon to be released Solea® Perioguide™, an application for the Solea platform that enables minimally invasive treatment of moderate to severe periodontitis.

Solea Summit continues to be the leading laser dentistry event of the year, in part due to Convergent Dental's steadfast support of practitioners, providing them with the tools, partnerships, and resources to help them succeed. In Gershon's closing, he reaffirmed Convergent Dental's commitment to supporting Solea dentists in their journey. "You're leading a revolution in dentistry. Both Convergent Dental and Patterson Dental, our exclusive distributor, are honored to be your partner in expanding what's possible for your patients and your practice."

Preparations are underway for Solea Summit 2025, being held at the Austin Marriott Downtown October 9-11, 2025.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.* Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.**

