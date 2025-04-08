Convergent Dental Launches Solea® Perioguide™ for Minimally Invasive Periodontal Therapy

Solea Perioguide represents a paradigm shift in periodontal treatment. Dentists can confidently address periodontitis in their practice with an easy-to-use, minimally invasive solution that prioritizes patient comfort and clinical outcomes. Post this

The clinical efficacy of Solea-assisted periodontal therapy has been validated in a study led by Dr. Myron Nevins and Dr. Marc L. Nevins.[3] The study found that mean pocket depth reduction after Solea was approximately 4mm for teeth with an initial pocket depth of 7mm or greater, with up to 7mm pocket depth reduction achieved in certain cases. Long-term success was demonstrated, with 98% of treated teeth maintaining pocket depths of less than 5mm at nine months post-treatment. Histological evidence further confirmed new bone formation and connective tissue attachment based on a limited sample of extracted teeth. These results underscore Solea's ability to achieve and sustain a healthy periodontal state in patients with moderate to severe periodontitis.

"Periodontal disease is one of the most common yet challenging oral health conditions, and many dentists refer cases out due to the complexity and invasiveness of traditional treatments. Solea Perioguide changes that," said Jeffrey Rohde, DDS, MS. "It allows me to efficiently treat periodontitis in my practice with excellent clinical results—all while providing a more comfortable experience for my patients. Plus, I also use it for crown lengthening and extractions, making it an incredibly versatile tool. This new application has proven to further maximize my investment in Solea."

"I have been using Solea in my periodontal practice since 2019 and it has improved my success rate when I treat periodontal disease and peri-implantitis," said Monica Lara-Cordoba, DMD, DMSc., a periodontist and implant specialist. "Since then, I have completed more than 1,200 periodontal surgeries achieving outstanding clinical results. About half of those procedures involved bone grafting, and I was able to achieve bone regeneration and save teeth and implants that I could not have saved before introducing Solea to my protocol. Solea Perioguide will empower more dentists to provide effective, minimally invasive treatment to their patients."

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

