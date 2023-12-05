Convergent Dental reaches new milestone as its Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser is now being used by dentists in all 50 U.S. states

Solea elevates practice possibilities and serves as a practice multiplier, allowing dentists to streamline existing procedures, add new treatments, and complement their digital technology. We are thrilled to see continued broad-based adoption of Solea throughout North America and beyond. Post this

The Solea All-Tissue Laser is a comprehensive dental practice solution unlike any other. It's a 9.3-µm CO2 laser that allows for anesthesia-free, blood-free, and pain-free procedures in hard and soft tissue.(1) Convergent Dental unites this novel technology with education & community, enabling dentists to elevate and grow their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.

"Solea elevates practice possibilities and serves as a practice multiplier, allowing dentists to streamline existing procedures, add new treatments, and complement their digital technology," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "We are thrilled to see continued broad-based adoption of Solea throughout North America and beyond."

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists can rely on.(1) Solea® is a true breakthrough in dental laser technology that offers a completely different experience for both dentists and patients when compared to traditional instruments or any earlier laser treatment. Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.(2)

[1] Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file.

[2] Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

