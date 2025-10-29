Convergent Dental Sets New Milestone with Record-Breaking 2025 Solea Summit

What makes this gathering extraordinary is that like-minded practitioners—regardless how long they've used Solea—share their experiences openly, with the explicit goal of elevating a community of doctors. Post this

"What makes this gathering extraordinary is that like-minded practitioners—regardless how long they've used Solea—share their experiences openly, with the explicit goal of elevating a community of doctors," he said.

The collaborative environment resonated strongly with attendees. "Solea Summit has such incredible energy. The meeting stands apart for its sense of community and purpose. Everyone here is committed to sharing clinical insights, supporting one another's education, and advancing the profession together," said Erin Elliott, DDS of Post Falls Family Dental and Sleep Better Northwest. That sort of peer exchange and shared learning continues to be a hallmark of the Solea Summit experience.

Gershon also highlighted Convergent Dental's 20%+ growth trend and expectation for this trend to continue for the next 5 years—outpacing the broader dental equipment market—and reaffirmed the company's commitment to advancing the Solea platform through innovations like Solea Sleep™, Solea Protect™, and Solea Perioguide™, investments in education and the upcoming launch of new marketing programs to drive broader base awareness of Solea.

Planning is underway for Solea Summit 2026, being held at The Phoenician, Scottsdale, October 8-10.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file. Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

Media Contact

Caitlin D'Entremont, Convergent Dental, 1 5085005656, [email protected], https://www.convergentdental.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Convergent Dental