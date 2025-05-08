Convergent Dental to Participate in Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference

Convergent Dental CEO Robert L. Gershon will present and Management will hold one-on-one meetings on Thursday, May 29th

WALTHAM, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergent Dental, the power behind the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser, today announced its participation in the Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference, taking place May 28-29 at The Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. The goal of this invitation-only event is to provide institutional investors with high-level access to senior management and industry experts, showcase dynamic emerging companies, and investigate critical trends that are driving the economy.

Convergent Dental CEO Robert L. Gershon will present on Thursday, May 29th at 1:15 PM ET. Alongside the presentation, Convergent Dental will host one-on-one meetings that same day with investors and industry professionals, offering insights into the company's latest advancements and its vision for driving the broad-based adoption of Solea.

Investors and other interested parties may watch the presentation virtually via a live webcast by clicking here and registering. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

1. Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file.

2. Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

