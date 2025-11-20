Convergent Dental to Present at the 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Convergent Dental CEO Robert L. Gershon to Present for Fourth Consecutive Year on Laser Dentistry Innovation

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergent Dental, the power behind the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser, announced today its participation in the 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, December 2-4, 2025, in New York, New York. This invitation-only event will feature more than 400 of the most highly regarded and influential companies across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, diagnostics, life science tools, healthcare services, wellness, and information technology.

Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental, will present on Tuesday, December 2, at 2:10 p.m. EST. In addition to his presentation, Convergent Dental will hold one-on-one meetings that same day with investors and industry professionals, providing insight into Convergent Dental's latest advancements and strategy for driving the broad-based adoption of Solea.

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on [1]. Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion[2].

