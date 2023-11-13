Convergent Dental to Present at Upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Convergent Dental CEO Robert L. Gershon will present on Tuesday, November 28th at 8:30am ET and will hold one-on-one meetings later the same day.

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergent Dental, the power behind the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser, announced today that the Company will be presenting during the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 28-30, 2023 at The Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Convergent Dental management, including CEO Robert L. Gershon, will present on Tuesday, November 28th at 8:30am ET and will also participate in one-on-one meetings later the same day.

The Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference is an invitation only event that brings together key healthcare executives, investors, and other professionals to provide multiple perspectives, investigate critical trends and identify market leaders.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists can rely on. Solea® is a true breakthrough in dental laser technology that offers a completely different experience for both dentists and patients when compared to traditional instruments or any earlier laser treatment. Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.

For more information, please visit http://www.convergentdental.com. Follow the company on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

