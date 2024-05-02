Convergent Dental to Showcase the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser at the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Annual Meeting

We are delighted to have Dr. Jennifer Hechko join us as the Solea Dental Expert at AAPD 2024. Through her participation, we aim to educate attendees on the transformative impact of Solea in elevating patient experience, clinical effectiveness, practice efficiency, and procedural expansion. Post this

As a distinguished member of the dental community, Dr. Hechko is Board Certified in Pediatric Dentistry and a member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, a fellow of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Ohio Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. With her extensive knowledge of Solea, Dr. Hechko will provide valuable insights into the benefits of incorporating laser technology into pediatric dental practices.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Jennifer Hechko join us as the Solea Dental Expert at AAPD 2024," said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "Through her participation, we aim to educate attendees on the transformative impact of Solea in elevating patient experience, clinical effectiveness, practice efficiency, and procedural expansion."

Attendees of the AAPD Annual Meeting can look forward to engaging with Convergent Dental's team of experts, exploring live demonstrations of Solea, and gaining valuable insights into the latest advancements in laser dentistry.

Convergent Dental invites all attendees to visit booth 401 at the AAPD Annual Meeting to discover how Solea is reshaping the future of pediatric dental care. For those who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting during the event, please visit www.convergentdental.com/AAPD.

For more information about Convergent Dental and Solea, please visit www.convergentdental.com/solea.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

