Convergent Dental's "Solea User Group Meeting" Rebranded to "Solea Summit"

"We are thrilled to announce the rebranding of our annual gathering into the 'Solea Summit,'" said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "This evolution reflects not only the growth of the event in numbers, but also its transformation into the leading destination for laser dentistry education. The Solea Summit represents our ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration within the dental field and driving the broad-based adoption of Solea."

The inaugural Solea Summit will take place October 17-19, 2024 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis. Attendees can expect an engaging experience filled with educational lectures and hands-on sessions, as well as several social networking opportunities.

For more information about the Solea Summit and to register for the event, please visit www.SoleaSummit.com.

About Convergent Dental

Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]

[1] Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file.

[2] Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.

