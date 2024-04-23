Convergent Dental's "Solea User Group Meeting" Rebranded to "Solea Summit"

The company's annual customer meeting has grown twenty-five-fold since the original event, evolving into the premier laser dentistry conference of the year.
WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergent Dental, the power behind the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser, proudly announces the rebranding of its annual customer event from the "Solea User Group Meeting" to the "Solea Summit." This update reflects the evolution of the event into the premier laser dentistry conference of the year.
Initially launched as the "Solea User Group Meeting" in 2015, the event served as a training for practicing Solea laser dentists to come together, share insights, and further their laser dentistry education. Over the years, the gathering has experienced unprecedented growth, increasing its scope and influence within the dental community. With a twenty-five-fold increase in attendance since its inception, the meeting has emerged as a cornerstone in laser dentistry. The event attracts top-tier dental professionals and industry experts dedicated to elevating their skills, sharing knowledge, and fostering a community of excellence.
"We are thrilled to announce the rebranding of our annual gathering into the 'Solea Summit,'" said Robert L. Gershon, CEO of Convergent Dental. "This evolution reflects not only the growth of the event in numbers, but also its transformation into the leading destination for laser dentistry education. The Solea Summit represents our ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration within the dental field and driving the broad-based adoption of Solea."
The inaugural Solea Summit will take place October 17-19, 2024 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis. Attendees can expect an engaging experience filled with educational lectures and hands-on sessions, as well as several social networking opportunities.
About Convergent Dental
Convergent Dental, Inc. (www.convergentdental.com) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that dentists and patients can rely on.[1] Solea® enables dentists to elevate their practices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and procedural expansion.[2]
[1] Based on report of 1000 procedures performed by Solea users. Documentation on file.
[2] Based on 2022 Annual Survey of Solea users. Documentation on file.
